WATCH: LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier talks to the media on Tuesday (Full Video)

Enters third season with the Tigers … Coming off an outstanding spring and has developed into an elite quarterback … Continues to push returning starter Jayden Daniels every day in practice … Prepares each day and each game week as if he’s the starter … Takes reps with the 1s each week … Has the “it” factor … Vocal player on the field with a big arm and a lot of confidence … Has the ability to extend plays with his feet … Can make all the throws necessary to win in the SEC … Truly a student of the game, learning the position from his dad Doug, who played quarterback in the NFL … His dad is the quarterbacks coach for the LA Chargers … Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, but spent part of his childhood living in Tuscaloosa and Gainesville … Two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022 … Majoring in mass communications … Graduated high school early and enrolled at LSU in the spring of 2021, taking part in spring drills … Has appeared in 11 games at LSU completing 81-of-141 passes for 1,129 yards and 7 touchdowns.
