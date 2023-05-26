Watch Live: LSU coach Kim Mulkey and her national champion women’s basketball Tigers meet with President Biden at the White House

President Biden and the First Lady host a ceremony for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season.
Related Articles
Mulkey grateful for the opportunity LSU provided in enabling her return home to coach the Tigers
After 21 seasons of crafting one of the nation’s top women’s basketball programs into a powerhouse, Kim Mulkey never considered leaving Baylor University. That was until the unmistakable lure of home tugged at her heart […]
Senior moment: Morris helps fuel fourth-quarter surge to lead No. 5 LSU past Mississippi State and close regular season in style
LSU senior guard Alexis Morris has heard the directives from coach Kim Mulkey. It’s been a reoccurring theme over the past two weeks that when Tigers have had the opportunity, they’ve heard Mulkey implore them […]
Drawing on past experiences: Reese, Poole hope to serve as catalysts when No. 3 LSU hosts No. 6 Michigan in Sunday’s NCAA second round
Neither one came away with the most pleasant experiences after playing against Michigan last season. LSU’s All-American forward Angel Reese was a starter at Maryland which twice lost Big 10 Conference games to Michigan, experiencing […]
Be the first to comment