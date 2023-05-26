Watch Live: LSU coach Kim Mulkey and her national champion women’s basketball Tigers meet with President Biden at the White House

May 26, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey holds up the NCAA Championship trophy April 2 after the Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

President Biden and the First Lady host a ceremony for the Louisiana State University Tigers Women’s Basketball team to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship season.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


three + three =