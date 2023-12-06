WATCH & LISTEN: TigerRag.com’s Audibles – Wilson Alexander joins Palermo and Horne to talk LSU defense changes and Kelly’s transparency

TigerRag.com’s Audibles, Episode 40, December 6, 2023 – hosted by Camryn Conner. Wilson Alexander of theAdvocate.com joins Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to talk LSU defense changes, timing, and Kelly’s transparency on the subject. Translation: Will Matt House be terminated, if so when? And, if not, what are the ramifications potentially?
