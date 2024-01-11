WATCH & LISTEN: The Enigma of Nick Saban from LSU’s perspective. Former LSU great Michael Clayton talks the GOAT

Nick Saban’s heart always belonged to LSU

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner – Episode 53 – January 11 2024 – The Enigma of Nick Saban from LSU’s perspective. Former LSU wide receiver great Michael Clayton talks about the GOAT and, specifically, about his time at LSU from 2000-2004 in a must-hear interview with Tiger Rag Radio Host & Louisiana Radio Network’s Sports Director Jeff Palermo. Saban will always be remembered as Alabama’s coach, but when you hear Clayton’s conversation with Palermo you’ll understand why the GOAT belonged to LSU first and Saban’s heart always belonged to LSU.

The greatest coach of all time and the greatest coach in the history of college football, has left the building.

Nick Saban, who will forever be remembered as Alabama’s football coach, retired on Wednesday, shocking most of the sports world with his decision.

But, the truth, the legendary Saban, belonged to LSU long before he belonged to the Crimson Tide. LSU football has always, since Saban left the Tigers after the 2004 season, had a love-hate relationship with legendary Nick Saban.

LSU fans loved Saban because in 2003 he won his first national championship with the Tigers, LSU’s first since 1958, 45 years, or a lifetime before.

But even though that was a significant and major milestone in LSU history, Saban’s impact on the LSU football program has endured, whether LSU football fans like it or not.

Nick Saban literally unleashed the giant that is LSU football today.

That’s the love part for LSU football fans.

The hate part is equally as fervent.

Saban left LSU after the Capitol One Bowl game loss to Iowa on January 1, 2005, to become the head coach for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. In effect, realizing a lifelong dream of his of becoming an NFL head coach. LSU may not have liked it, but they could forgive Saban for that, especially since Saban had had annual dalliances with the NFL all four years while he was at LSU.

Of course, what LSU football fans could not overcome, was what happened next.

After two short seasons in Miami, Nick Saban gave up the NFL ghost and returned to college football where he over the next 17 seasons realized his position as the greatest college football coach of all time.

Problem was, of course, it was with LSU’s most hated rival – Alabama. And over the next 17 seasons, while Saban accumulated an unprecedented 6 national championships for the hated Gumps, he proved to be a constant thorn in LSU football’s side, compiling a 13 and 5 record against the Tigers over that nightmarish span, including a 2012 BCS national championship in a rematch in New Orleans of the “Game of the century” that haunts LSU football to this day.

Turns out, Saban, who will forever be remembered by everyone as Alabama’s great football coach, belonged to LSU first. And, it could be argued, that LSU was always first in Saban’s heart, as well.

In an article published in a 2019 edition of USA Today Sports, Saban said he wished he would have never left LSU and counted that as the biggest regret of his career.

Nick Saban is one of the most winningest coaches in college football. Out of 368 games he’s coached in college football, he has won 297 of them. His record at LSU was 48-16 having won 2 SEC championships during his four years at LSU and a national championship during the 2003 season with the Tigers. Saban has cemented his success in college football by finishing up at number 5 on the all-time win list, only 112 wins behind the all-time leader Joe Paterno. Saban has 297 total wins, a win percentage of 80.7%, and 19 bowl game wins. If there’s one thing about Nick Saban is that his teams never finish with a losing record. Now we’re going to listen to Michael Clayton a star wide receiver who played under Saban on the 2003 national championship team as he talks about the greatness of Nick Saban as a coach at LSU along with the news and sports director of the Louisiana Radio Network Jeff Palermo.

Michael Clayton and Jeff Palermo’s Interview 4:58 – 14:06