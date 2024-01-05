WATCH & LISTEN: Mulkey’s Tigers erupt behind Flau’Jae Johnson’s spark to win SEC opener, men open at A&M Saturday

January 5, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Men's Basketball, Podcast, Women's Basketball 0

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner, January 5, 2024. Kim Mulkey’s Tigers erupt behind Flau’Jae Johnson’s spark to win SEC opener by 20 over Missouri, .men open at Texas A&M Saturday on Saturday night. Matt McMahon previews LSU’s progress since Jalen Cook has returned, plus the No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team host Ohio State on Friday night

