WATCH & LISTEN: Mulkey’s Tigers erupt behind Flau’Jae Johnson’s spark to win SEC opener, men open at A&M Saturday

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner, January 5, 2024. Kim Mulkey’s Tigers erupt behind Flau’Jae Johnson’s spark to win SEC opener by 20 over Missouri, .men open at Texas A&M Saturday on Saturday night. Matt McMahon previews LSU’s progress since Jalen Cook has returned, plus the No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team host Ohio State on Friday night
