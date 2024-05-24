WATCH & Listen: LSU softball plays Stanford in Palo Alto in Super Regional action tonight

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 24, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains | No. 9-seeded LSU softball heads to Palo Alto to play No. 8-seeded Stanford in Super Regional action. Patrick Wright, the voice of the Lady Tigers, gives Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne a full scouting report on Stanford and what Torina’s Tigers must do to return to the College World Series.

