WATCH & Listen: LSU softball plays Stanford in Palo Alto in Super Regional action tonight

May 24, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services More Sports, Podcast, Softball 0

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for May 24, 2024 hosted by Jake McMains | No. 9-seeded LSU softball heads to Palo Alto to play No. 8-seeded Stanford in Super Regional action. Patrick Wright, the voice of the Lady Tigers, gives Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne a full scouting report on Stanford and what Torina’s Tigers must do to return to the College World Series.

