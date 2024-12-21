WATCH & LISTEN: LSU Football’s Christmas Wishlist & Much More

December 21, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football, Podcast 0
Brian Kelly, Under the Lights

LSU football is making a strong push in the NCAA Transfer Portal, securing commitments from players like Mansoor Delane and Sydir Mitchell. They’re now targeting top players like Patrick Payton and Fa’alili Fa’amoe. Todd and Jeff discuss the improved spirit in TigerTown surrounding LSU football. They also share their picks for the best gifts for coaches Brian Kelly, Blake Baker, Joe Sloan, Kim Mulkey, Matt McMahon and Jay Johnson. Ho, Ho, Ho and Merry Christmas!

