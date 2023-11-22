WATCH & LISTEN: LSU football SID Michael Bonnette talking Jayden Daniels and the Heisman Trophy – an inside look

November 22, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
Jayden Daniels run for the Heisman - An Inside Look

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – Episode 37 – Hosted by Camryn Conner November 22, 2023 – LSU football SID Michael Bonnette talking Jayden Daniels and the Heisman Trophy – an inside look at the amazing season That Kid has had in becoming the Heisman frontrunner. Bonnette sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss in detail.

