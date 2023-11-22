WATCH & LISTEN: LSU football SID Michael Bonnette talking Jayden Daniels and the Heisman Trophy – an inside look

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – Episode 37 – Hosted by Camryn Conner November 22, 2023 – LSU football SID Michael Bonnette talking Jayden Daniels and the Heisman Trophy – an inside look at the amazing season That Kid has had in becoming the Heisman frontrunner. Bonnette sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss in detail.
Related Articles
Competition part of LSU’s crowded quarterback’s room
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories on the 2022 LSU football team. Today: The Quarterbacks. LSU has three quarterbacks who have started FBS games at different stages of their careers. […]
LSU’s Malik Nabers handling adjustment to slot receiver in stride
Malik Nabers said there really wasn’t any debating the issue, no real choice in the matter. When first-year head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton informed Nabers he was moving to the […]
LSU’s Smith, Nabers selected to SEC’s All-Freshman team
LSU defensive end Maason Smith and wide receiver Malik Nabers have been named to the Freshman All-SEC team, the league office announced on Thursday. The Freshman All-SEC team is determined by a vote of the […]
