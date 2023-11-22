WATCH & LISTEN: LSU football SID Michael Bonnette talking Jayden Daniels and the Heisman Trophy – an inside look

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – Episode 37 – Hosted by Camryn Conner November 22, 2023 – LSU football SID Michael Bonnette talking Jayden Daniels and the Heisman Trophy – an inside look at the amazing season That Kid has had in becoming the Heisman frontrunner. Bonnette sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss in detail.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a> <a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" target="_blank"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" title="Baringer Law Firm" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" alt="Baringer Law Firm" width="1250" height="1042"/></a>