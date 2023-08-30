WATCH & Listen: LSU coach Brian Kelly SEC press conference, Kelly drops a surprise announcement and more | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 9

There are less than four days until the top 10 matchup between LSU and Florida State takes place to kick off the 2023 season. Head Coach Brian Kelly had his first SEC press conference on Wednesday and Louisiana Radio Network’s Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag’s Todd Horne spoke to Locked on LSU podcast host Caroline Fenton about the game along with host Pierson Luscy and Todd making score predictions for the big game.
Former Madison Prep standout Major Burns announces he’s transferring from Georgia and returning home to LSU
For the second time Major Burns has committed to LSU. A year after rescinding that pledge and signing with Georgia where he played as a freshman, Burns is returning home to play for the Tigers […]
LSU recruiting strikes it rich in Las Vegas with commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes
LSU football added another four-star prospect from another state to its Class of 2023 haul. Cornerback Jeremiah Hughes of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada committed to LSU during a live broadcast over Arkansas, Washington […]
Standard of tradition: LSU defensive line could be one of nation’s top interior fronts
The possibilities of the mismatches his defensive line could enjoy this season had LSU second-year coach Brian Kelly beaming. Kelly looks at the return of redshirt sophomore tackle Maason Smith from knee surgery and wonders […]
