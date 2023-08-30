WATCH & Listen: LSU coach Brian Kelly SEC press conference, Kelly drops a surprise announcement and more | Tiger Rag Audibles Podcast Episode 9

August 30, 2023 Pierson Luscy Football, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com AUDIBLES podcast, Episode 9 – Hurricane, surprising announcement from LSU coach Brian Kelly, Locked On LSU’s Caroline Fenton and LSU-Florida State game predictions . . .

There are less than four days until the top 10 matchup between LSU and Florida State takes place to kick off the 2023 season. Head Coach Brian Kelly had his first SEC press conference on Wednesday and Louisiana Radio Network’s Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag’s Todd Horne spoke to Locked on LSU podcast host Caroline Fenton about the game along with host Pierson Luscy and Todd making score predictions for the big game.

