WATCH & LISTEN: LSU basketball picks up Big Time SEC win at Texas A&M to open conference season. Plus much more

TigerRag.com’s Audible podcast hosted Camryn Conner for January 8, 2024. LSU basketball picks up Big Time SEC win at Texas A&M to open conference season; Lady Tigers win 15th in a row, this time by escaping some third quarter woes in Oxford; LSU football gets its highest-rated commit and move to No. 1 in 2025 recruiting rankings; No. 3 LSU gymnastics opens season with victory over No. 14 Ohio State, and Men’s tennis wins big in Miami.