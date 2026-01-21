WATCH & LISTEN: Lane Kiffin Assembles LSU’s Largest Portal Class Yet

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and producer Andre Champagne discuss LSU’s hefty transfer portal haul. To begin the show, the crew speaks with LSU junior outfielder Jake Brown about the Tigers’ upcoming baseball season. Tiger Rag Radio also speaks with new LSU transfer tight end Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh about his journey to Baton Rouge. To lead off hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Grayson Weir of BroBible.com to talk about Lane Kiffin and the job he’s done at LSU so far. Tiger Rag Radio also speaks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate to discuss the trending LSU women’s basketball team, which has won back-to-back ranked games for the first time since January of 2023.
