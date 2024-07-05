WATCH: Les Miles should not be in the Coaches Hall of Fame

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 5, 2024 | Former LSU offensive guard and 2011 All-American Will Blackwell sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss former head coach Les Miles’ legal woes, his thoughts on current head coach Brian Kelly, and his outlook on the 2024 season, plus more.
Related Articles
Has game with familiar name: Former U-High standout Austin Ausberry transfers from Auburn to LSU
Two years ago, University High standout cornerback Austin Ausberry decided to branch out and signed with Auburn. He spent two years playing under two different head coaches before opting to return home to resume his […]
Natural fit: John Jancek brings wealth of knowledge to LSU’s coaching staff in first season with special teams, outside linebackers
John Jancek played for and previously coached for Brian Kelly, making their match at LSU a natural one when Kelly went looking for a new special teams coach for the 2023 season. Jancek was a […]
Mr. Reliable: LSU coach Brian Kelly turns to veteran defensive back Sage Ryan for help at cornerback
There was a distinct possibility LSU’s Sage Ryan could play a position this season other than safety or nickel. Not only did second-year football coach Brian Kelly discuss the option of having the 5-foot-11, 202-pound […]
Be the first to comment