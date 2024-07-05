WATCH: Les Miles should not be in the Coaches Hall of Fame

Former LSU offensive guard Will Blackwell discusses Les Miles, Brian Kelly, and the 2024 Tigers

July 5, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football, Podcast 0
Les Miles seeks to restore his good name and reputation
Les Miles is not a Hall of Fame coach, according to his former All American Guard.

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 5, 2024 | Former LSU offensive guard and 2011 All-American Will Blackwell sits down with Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to discuss former head coach Les Miles’ legal woes, his thoughts on current head coach Brian Kelly, and his outlook on the 2024 season, plus more.

