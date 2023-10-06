WATCH – Kelly’s LSU Tigers head to Show-Me state for a showdown to keep championship hopes alive

October 6, 2023
Will LSU's pissed off defense respond and perform in the Show-Me State
TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – Episode 20 – October 6, 2023

TigerRag.com Audibles podcast – Episode 20 – October 6, 2023 – LSU’s at the halfway mark of its season and it is now a season officially on the brink as the Tigers head to Columbia, Missouri to take a Tiger of a different stripe – one that is ranked higher than LSU. Most people expect a shootout, similar to LSU’s roller-coaster offensive showcase with Ole Miss last weekend. Statistically, Missouri is better than Ole Miss. Statistics, however, can be deceiving. Brian Kelly thinks his Tigers have discovered a key defensive solution for his previously hapless defenders. We’ll see. . . Also, join William Weathers, Tiger Rag’s Assistant Editor, as he talks with Todd Horne about the 2023-24 LSU Tigers women’s basketball team. Kim Mulkey’s defending national champions are loaded and ranked No. 1. Two weeks into practice, Weathers shares some key observations on this Mulkey’s new squad.

