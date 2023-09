TigerRag.com AUDIBLES podcast, Episode 16

TigerRag.com’s hosts Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne, editor of Tiger Rag Magazine and TigerRag.com, discuss LSU safety and team captain Greg Brooks’ medical emergency.

See a break down of some comments from LSU coach Brian Kelly about the game.

Plus, a preview of Saturday’s SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tiger Stadium – complete with predictions.

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – Episode 16. September 22, 2023.