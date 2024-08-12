WATCH: Garrett Dellinger Media Availability (Aug. 12, 2024)

August 12, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU's Garrett Dellinger

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger talks with the media after practice during Fall camp prior to the season opener vs. USC.

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger speaks to the media on August 12, 2024
