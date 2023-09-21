WATCH -Full Video: What LSU coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday into final media conference before Arkansas

Don’t expect to see inside linebacker Omar Speights play on Saturday against Arkansas. But look for sophomore tight end Mason Taylor to return. LSU is a 17.5 point favorite, and Brian Kelly seems to feel good about where the Tigers are heading into their home SEC Home Opener against the 2-1 Hogs.
