WATCH: From LSU Tigers to Team USA – beach volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss go for the gold

June 14, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Beach volleyball, More Sports, Podcast 0
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 14, 2024 | Former LSU beach volleyball superstars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss have earned their chance to compete at the Paris Summer Olympics, making them the first-ever LSU beach volleyball olympians. During their final season at LSU in 2021, the duo put together a perfect 36-and-0 record – now, they prepare to go for the gold. Tiger Rag Magazine editor Todd Horne speaks with Kloth and Nuss about their careers so far and what they hope to accomplish this summer.

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


sixty four ÷ = 8