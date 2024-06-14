WATCH: From LSU Tigers to Team USA – beach volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss go for the gold

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 14, 2024 | Former LSU beach volleyball superstars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss have earned their chance to compete at the Paris Summer Olympics, making them the first-ever LSU beach volleyball olympians. During their final season at LSU in 2021, the duo put together a perfect 36-and-0 record – now, they prepare to go for the gold. Tiger Rag Magazine editor Todd Horne speaks with Kloth and Nuss about their careers so far and what they hope to accomplish this summer.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio