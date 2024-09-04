WATCH: Fist-pounding mad! WAFB’s Jacques Doucet reacts to Brian Kelly’s post-USC tirade

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 4, 2024 | Sunday night’s season opener for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers against USC in Las Vegas was indeed a disappointing loss and a rough start to the fall, but nobody was on edge more than Kelly himself. Things got heated for the head coach during his post-game meeting with the press, particularly after receiving a question from Baton Rouge’s own Jacques Doucet, the Sports Director for WAFB. But despite Kelly’s fist-pounding tirade, Jacques maintains his sense of humor. Doucet sits down with the Tiger Rag Radio crew to discuss this past weekend’s game, Kelly’s reaction, and to share a bit of his highly entertaining comedy routine. Featuring Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo, and Glenn Guilbeau.
Related Articles
LSU makes it official with hiring of Jake Flint as Director of Athletic Development
Jake Flint, a longtime member of Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame and Cincinnati, has been named LSU’s Director of Athletic Development, Kelly announced on Thursday. “Jake Flint’s passion is helping student-athletes reach their full […]
Is Jayden Daniels now a lock for the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 overall NFL Draft Pick?
The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring quarterback Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in a swap of draft picks, according to the Associated Press, citing an anonymous source said to be familiar with the trade. Seattle […]
‘Jack of all trades’: LSU’s versatile Ovie Oghoufo eager for opportunity to conclude career playing for familiar face
LSU football coach Brian Kelly didn’t need that long of a refresher on first-year defensive end Ovie Oghoufo. He recruited and signed the nation’s No. 36 rated outside linebacker out of Harrison High in Lathrup […]
Be the first to comment