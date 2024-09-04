WATCH: Fist-pounding mad! WAFB’s Jacques Doucet reacts to Brian Kelly’s post-USC tirade

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – September 4, 2024 | Sunday night’s season opener for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers against USC in Las Vegas was indeed a disappointing loss and a rough start to the fall, but nobody was on edge more than Kelly himself. Things got heated for the head coach during his post-game meeting with the press, particularly after receiving a question from Baton Rouge’s own Jacques Doucet, the Sports Director for WAFB. But despite Kelly’s fist-pounding tirade, Jacques maintains his sense of humor. Doucet sits down with the Tiger Rag Radio crew to discuss this past weekend’s game, Kelly’s reaction, and to share a bit of his highly entertaining comedy routine. Featuring Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo, and Glenn Guilbeau.

