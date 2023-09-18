WATCH – Everything LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in his media conference previewing Arkansas game (Full Video)

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game Saturday in Tiger Stadium

LSU football – fresh off a 41-14 shellacking of Mississippi State last Saturday to open SEC play – is back in the conversation now to content for the SEC West title with a home game against Arkansas looming on Saturday. Brian Kelly said he believes LSU is now playing with the competitive edge and identity necessary to keep performing at a high level – a level, Kelly says, they’ll need against the Hogs in the battle for the Boot.