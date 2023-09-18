WATCH – Everything LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in his media conference previewing Arkansas game (Full Video)

LSU football – fresh off a 41-14 shellacking of Mississippi State last Saturday to open SEC play – is back in the conversation now to content for the SEC West title with a home game against Arkansas looming on Saturday. Brian Kelly said he believes LSU is now playing with the competitive edge and identity necessary to keep performing at a high level – a level, Kelly says, they’ll need against the Hogs in the battle for the Boot.
Related Articles
Kelly on LSU quarterbacks: ‘It’s pretty clear it’s Nussmeier and Daniels’
With LSU’s football team getting the opportunity to scrimmage some Friday and again Saturday morning, first-year coach Brian Kelly said it’s apparent the battle for the team’s starting quarterback is a “two-man race”. Sixth-year senior […]
Meaningful numbers: LSU selects Mekhi Wingo, Will Campbell to carry on traditions of No. 18 and 7
Linemen ruled the day when LSU kept its tradition alive by handing out jersey numbers 18 and 7. LSU released Saturday that junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, a third team AP All-American a year ago, […]
Total package: West Feliciana’s Joel Rogers decides to remain close to home with pledge to LSU
When college coaches showed up at West Feliciana High for spring practice, it was typical to hear the following about Saints quarterback Joel Rogers. They liked that Rogers, aside from being the quarterback on last […]
Be the first to comment