WATCH – Everything LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in his media conference previewing Arkansas game (Full Video)

September 18, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game on Monday
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly previews Arkansas game Saturday in Tiger Stadium

LSU football – fresh off a 41-14 shellacking of Mississippi State last Saturday to open SEC play – is back in the conversation now to content for the SEC West title with a home game against Arkansas looming on Saturday. Brian Kelly said he believes LSU is now playing with the competitive edge and identity necessary to keep performing at a high level – a level, Kelly says, they’ll need against the Hogs in the battle for the Boot.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


twenty seven + = thirty seven