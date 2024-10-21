WATCH: Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said in Monday Media Conference Following Arkansas Win & Texas A&M Preview

Brian Kelly Talks Hogs Win and Aggies Preview

Brian Kelly talks about Arkansas win and then he turns his attention to Texas A&M this coming weekend.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly – 10/21/2024

Opening remarks

  • Coach Baglio

Arkansas –

  • “matched opponent coming off bye week”
  • “Played with an extra heartbeat”
  • Mentions: Ramos, E. Jones, Durham, Nussmeier. Weeks
  • Compares to SC on the road

Texas A&M

  • Balanced offense
  • QB – deceptive in terms of speed
  • Fundamentally sound defense

Q1 – Takeaway from College Station your first year?

  • Comparisons to Tiger Stadium
  • Have to block out distractions

Q2 – Your view on this game different with new playoffs?

  • “No”
  • Everyone looking for consistency
  • Playoff structure non-factor compared to preparation

Q3- I-formation defense against Arkansas?

  • Nuance of pressures
  • Having a runner to spy QB

Q4 – “Maturity” messaging? Narratives?

  • “a week to week thing”
  • “Our guys stay in the present”
  • “What’s important is what you can control”

Q5 – Team’s ability to win in different ways?

  • “want to be equally efficient passing vs rushing”
  • Finding balance, consistency

Q6 – Nussmeier completions? How’s he doing?

  • Have more complex throws
  • “We’ll probably be in the 60’s (percentile)”

Q7 – Baker’s ability to relate with LB room?

  • “Clearly there’s a connection there”
  • Belief, trust
  • “Blake puts in the time with them”

Q8 – Durham? Unique?

  • Really impressed – freshman RB
  • Grit, toughness, resolve

Q9 – Timing improvement with running game?

  • Felt cohesiveness improved

Q10 – Mike Elko?

  • Does a great job with the players
  • Demanding, but not demeaning

Q11 – Special teams? Burrell?

  • “He’s a weapon”
  • “Don’t have to worry about kickoff return”

Q12 – Ramos?

  • Ole Miss kick not his fault
  • “Mechanics, routine are flawless”

Q13 – Passing game – bigger plays available?

  • “Able to move the ball all over the field”

Q14 – Conversions?

  • Need spacing routes that allow focus on particular players

Q15 – Trey’Dez Green?

  • “He fared very well”
  • “A difficult target”
  • “Blocked well, assignments correct”
