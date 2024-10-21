WATCH: Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said in Monday Media Conference Following Arkansas Win & Texas A&M Preview

Brian Kelly talks about Arkansas win and then he turns his attention to Texas A&M this coming weekend.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly – 10/21/2024
Opening remarks
- Coach Baglio
Arkansas –
- “matched opponent coming off bye week”
- “Played with an extra heartbeat”
- Mentions: Ramos, E. Jones, Durham, Nussmeier. Weeks
- Compares to SC on the road
Texas A&M
- Balanced offense
- QB – deceptive in terms of speed
- Fundamentally sound defense
Q1 – Takeaway from College Station your first year?
- Comparisons to Tiger Stadium
- Have to block out distractions
Q2 – Your view on this game different with new playoffs?
- “No”
- Everyone looking for consistency
- Playoff structure non-factor compared to preparation
Q3- I-formation defense against Arkansas?
- Nuance of pressures
- Having a runner to spy QB
Q4 – “Maturity” messaging? Narratives?
- “a week to week thing”
- “Our guys stay in the present”
- “What’s important is what you can control”
Q5 – Team’s ability to win in different ways?
- “want to be equally efficient passing vs rushing”
- Finding balance, consistency
Q6 – Nussmeier completions? How’s he doing?
- Have more complex throws
- “We’ll probably be in the 60’s (percentile)”
Q7 – Baker’s ability to relate with LB room?
- “Clearly there’s a connection there”
- Belief, trust
- “Blake puts in the time with them”
Q8 – Durham? Unique?
- Really impressed – freshman RB
- Grit, toughness, resolve
Q9 – Timing improvement with running game?
- Felt cohesiveness improved
Q10 – Mike Elko?
- Does a great job with the players
- Demanding, but not demeaning
Q11 – Special teams? Burrell?
- “He’s a weapon”
- “Don’t have to worry about kickoff return”
Q12 – Ramos?
- Ole Miss kick not his fault
- “Mechanics, routine are flawless”
Q13 – Passing game – bigger plays available?
- “Able to move the ball all over the field”
Q14 – Conversions?
- Need spacing routes that allow focus on particular players
Q15 – Trey’Dez Green?
- “He fared very well”
- “A difficult target”
- “Blocked well, assignments correct”
