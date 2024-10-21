WATCH: Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said in Monday Media Conference Following Arkansas Win & Texas A&M Preview

Brian Kelly talks about Arkansas win and then he turns his attention to Texas A&M this coming weekend.

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly – 10/21/2024

Opening remarks

Coach Baglio

Arkansas –

“matched opponent coming off bye week”

“Played with an extra heartbeat”

Mentions: Ramos, E. Jones, Durham, Nussmeier. Weeks

Compares to SC on the road

Texas A&M

Balanced offense

QB – deceptive in terms of speed

Fundamentally sound defense

Q1 – Takeaway from College Station your first year?

Comparisons to Tiger Stadium

Have to block out distractions

Q2 – Your view on this game different with new playoffs?

“No”

Everyone looking for consistency

Playoff structure non-factor compared to preparation

Q3- I-formation defense against Arkansas?

Nuance of pressures

Having a runner to spy QB

Q4 – “Maturity” messaging? Narratives?

“a week to week thing”

“Our guys stay in the present”

“What’s important is what you can control”

Q5 – Team’s ability to win in different ways?

“want to be equally efficient passing vs rushing”

Finding balance, consistency

Q6 – Nussmeier completions? How’s he doing?

Have more complex throws

“We’ll probably be in the 60’s (percentile)”

Q7 – Baker’s ability to relate with LB room?

“Clearly there’s a connection there”

Belief, trust

“Blake puts in the time with them”

Q8 – Durham? Unique?

Really impressed – freshman RB

Grit, toughness, resolve

Q9 – Timing improvement with running game?

Felt cohesiveness improved

Q10 – Mike Elko?

Does a great job with the players

Demanding, but not demeaning

Q11 – Special teams? Burrell?

“He’s a weapon”

“Don’t have to worry about kickoff return”

Q12 – Ramos?

Ole Miss kick not his fault

“Mechanics, routine are flawless”

Q13 – Passing game – bigger plays available?

“Able to move the ball all over the field”

Q14 – Conversions?

Need spacing routes that allow focus on particular players

Q15 – Trey’Dez Green?

“He fared very well”

“A difficult target”

“Blocked well, assignments correct”