WATCH: Everything LSU football coach Brian Kelly said in his first press conference Alabama week . . . Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo had surgery last week and is out for at least six weeks, most likely the season. Cornerback Zy Alexander, injured on last play of first half vs Army, will not play against Alabama and is likely to miss more time than that. Kelly also said Duce Chestnut and Denver Harris will not play against Alabama but still did not indicate why. How is LSU’s planning to cope with these significant injuries and non-availabilities to its defense?
