WATCH: Everything LSU coach Brian Kelly said in his first press conference of the week, pre-Florida

Includes latest on Jayden Daniels injury update. Will Daniels be available to play vs. Florida after taking what Kelly clearly believes should have been a targeting call on Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner early in the fourth quarter of LSU’s decimating loss to the Crimson Tide last Saturday night? Where does LSU go from here now that its goals for the season are shot?
Related Articles
Coach O says Max Johnson may get first LSU QB start at Florida
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron hinted a change is coming at quarterback. During his news conference after Thursday’s practice, Orgeron indicated that true freshman quarterback Max Johnson had taken repetitions with the Tigers first […]
LSU lands Class of 2022 defensive tackle commitment
There wasn’t much indecisiveness on the part of Warren Easton’s Class of 2022 defensive tackle Shone Washington. Five months after receiving a scholarship offer from LSU following an unofficial visit for junior day, Washington committed […]
LSU’s Kelly expects to be at full strength for SEC Championship Game
LSU’s offense got a clean bill of health from first-year coach Brian Kelly for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. The defense got a key member back as well. No. 11 LSU (9-3) will have quarterback […]
Be the first to comment