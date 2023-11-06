WATCH: Everything LSU coach Brian Kelly said in his first press conference of the week, pre-Florida

Includes latest on Jayden Daniels injury update. Will Daniels be available to play vs. Florida after taking what Kelly clearly believes should have been a targeting call on Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner early in the fourth quarter of LSU’s decimating loss to the Crimson Tide last Saturday night? Where does LSU go from here now that its goals for the season are shot?

