WATCH: Davhon Keys Interview

April 23, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News 0
Davhon Keys, LSU
LSU junior linebacker Davhon Keys met with the media following the team’s 14th spring practice. (Photo by LSU Athletics)

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU junior linebacker Davhon Keys spoke with the media following the team’s 14th spring practice.

Keys played a pivotal role in the Tigers’ defense last season, leading the team with 92 tackles.

WATCH HERE:

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