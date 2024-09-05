WATCH: Brian Kelly Press Conference – Sept. 5, 2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers’ practice on Sept. 5. The Tigers will celebrate the start of 100 Years in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 7 when Nicholls visits Baton Rouge. Kickoff is at 6:32 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
