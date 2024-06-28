WATCH: Baseball season wrap-up! Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers, the College World Series, and more…

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 28, 2024 | Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne welcome Caroline Fenton to offer up post-baseball season analysis, a a review of this year’s College World Series, and opinions on Tennessee and head coach Tony Vitello. Afterward, Todd and Jeff debate the low points of the 2023-24 athletics season.
