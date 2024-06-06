WATCH: And just like that… it’s over. Heartbreaking loss to North Carolina ends the Tigers’ 2024 season

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 6, 2024 | After a rough start to SEC play, Jay Johnson’s LSU Tigers worked their way up to the Chapel Hill Regional, only to fall to North Carolina. With the season now in the rear-view mirror, LSU sets its sights on the next. Todd Horne and Jeff Palermo welcome Hunt Palmer to discuss the ups and downs of the 2024 season, and give their thoughts on how Coach Johnson may be working to shape up 2025.
