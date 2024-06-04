WATCH: An emotional Jay Johnson and Will Hellmers answer questions after LSU’s loss to UNC

An emotional Jay Johnson spoke with the media after LSU baseball’s late collapse in the Chapel Hill Regional Final. Relief pitcher Will Hellmers also spoke about what being a Tiger meant to him after he put in his best career performance when LSU needed it most. See the full postgame interview below:
