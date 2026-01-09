Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. Staying After All, And LSU Is Back At The Drawing Board

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Well, maybe now LSU can find a quarterback without extending legal baggage in his playbook and one not waiting for an NCAA waiver to get eligible.

Washington star quarterback Demond Williams Jr., whose play has been reminiscent of 2024 No. 1 overall pick and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams, said Thursday night just as the Ole Miss-Miami quartefinal playoff game was starting that he will exit out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and stay at Washington after all.

Breaking: Demond Williams Jr. will be returning to play at Washington, he announced on social media. pic.twitter.com/NFTP9EJYNx — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

Williams had said on Tuesday night that he would be entering the portal, even though he had just signed a $4 million deal to re-sign with Washington for his junior season in 2026 at $4 million last week.

“I have to do what is best for me and my future,” Williams said on social media on Tuesday.

Washington and Big Ten officials each promised a legal fight that would have likely delayed and seriously clouded or possibly blocked any possible transfer by Williams to another school, like LSU.

In the end, Williams’ camp – or LSU, or both – would have reportedly had to pay Washington the $4 million Williams signed for to get out of the contract with Washington amid other penalties.

If he had left, Demond Williams or his new school would have owed Washington the value of his contract ($4 million), sources tell @YahooSports. His new school would have also incurred a reduction in its revenue-share pool next year by that amount, per House settlement guidelines https://t.co/bJN6y3OQOY — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 9, 2026

Just as new LSU coach Lane Kiffin – AKA The Portal King – was arriving at the LSU-South Carolina basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night with No. 1-ranked portal quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, news was breaking that Williams might be available in the portal.

LSU appeared close to a commitment from Leavitt before the Williams news broke, unless that was just a coincidence. Kiffin and LSU’s staff are also concerned with Leavitt’s foot injury suffered last season that required Lisfranc surgery that involves a long recovery that would make Leavitt miss spring practice. Leavitt visited Tennessee on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lane Kiffin could audible to Washington QB Demond Williams Jr., who once committed to Kiffin at Ole Miss, via portal, if Sam Leavitt doesn’t sign. But Williams has some Husky legal baggage. @andrechampagnee https://t.co/INkRVjPCmT — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 7, 2026

Williams had a spectacular sophomore season in 2025 for Washington as he finished No. 11 in the nation in passing efficiency at 161.0 on 246-of-354 passing for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 611 yards on 143 carries, or for 844 yards minus sacks. Kiffin recruited Williams out of Bosha High in Chandler, Arizona, and got a commitment from him before he changed his mind and signed with Washington.

Leavitt could be back as LSU’s No. 1 target now, regardless of the after effects of the injury and length of rehabilitation. Lisfranc surgery involves plates and/or screws realigning the foot and includes a six-month recovery.

Kiffin has also had had a strong interest in a possible transfer from his star quarterback at Ole Miss last season – Trinidad Chambliss, who has been awaiting word from the NCAA on a waiver to give him another senior season. So far that has not happened, and Chambliss has signed a new deal with Ole Miss to stay with the Rebels in 2026.

On Thursday, Williams’ agent Doug Hendrickson, who also represents Washington coach Jedd Fisch, resigned as Williams’ agent. Williams then hired sports agent Darren Heitner, who reportedly spent much of Thursday discussing with Williams what may be ahead legally for Williams and whatever school other than Washington he may choose.

Many thought Williams could get out of his agreement with Washington because athletes with Name, Image & Likeness agreements and revenue shares with athletic programs are still not considered employees legally, which has been an ongoing battle between the NCAA and various lawyers representing athletes and agents.

Yes, NIL revenue sharing agreements are not employment agreements.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not contracts, with terms and conditions required for each side. Please. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 8, 2026

And players have been winning cases against the NCAA for years now, much like Perry Mason used to habitually pummeled Hamilton Burger. The NCAA’s lack of success in the courtroom is exactly why NIL and the Transfer Portal mess began in 2021, forever changing college athletics for the better in some cases and for the worse in others.

But not this time. Not so fast.

Translation: “I told him not to renege on the deal.” https://t.co/MV5lKdgjwB — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 8, 2026

“I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building,” Williams said Thursday night.

“We will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community,” Fisch said.