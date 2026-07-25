Washington Blinked First

By TODD HORNE, EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Picture Washington three weeks ago: Capitol Hill filled with ambitious lawmakers convinced they could impose a national playbook on college sports and finally bring order to the NIL era—settling revenue-sharing disputes, taming the transfer portal and resolving the athlete-employment debate all at once. Fast-forward to today, and that playbook is already being redrawn, line by line, under pressure from the very powers Congress hoped to regulate: the SEC and Big Ten.



Back in June, the Protect College Sports Act cleared the Senate Commerce Committee with bipartisan applause and broad institutional support. Nearly everyone agreed that college athletics needed a single national rulebook. But before the bill ever reached the Senate floor, the SEC and Big Ten reminded Washington where the sport’s greatest leverage resides. Lawmakers spent the following weeks revising conference-expansion provisions, media-rights language and antitrust protections after the conferences made clear those issues were non-negotiable. Every revision reinforced the same reality: you don’t rewrite college athletics without the people who generate most of its revenue.



And here’s where LSU fans should lean in. This isn’t an abstract fight over legislative language. LSU is already restructuring its athletic department, preparing for revenue sharing, rising player compensation and the financial pressures that accompany them because the negotiations unfolding in Washington will shape the business of college athletics for the next decade. Federal legislation and LSU’s internal transformation aren’t parallel stories. They’re chapters of the same plot.



So what has this summer taught us? Congress can write the framework, but lasting change happens only when the SEC and Big Ten are willing to accept it. The Protect College Sports Act isn’t dead; it’s evolving into something different from the version unveiled in June. And for anyone who follows LSU athletics, that evolution matters more than any eventual floor vote—because by the time Congress finally casts its ballots, much of college sports’ future may already have been negotiated by the conferences that drive it.