Walking from Memphis: LSU coach Matt McMahon lands commitment from four-star Memphis native Curtis Givens III

In what raised some eyebrows on the national recruiting scene LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon was able to venture into Memphis, Tennessee and lure one of the city’s best prospects to Baton Rouge.

LSU moved its Class of 2024 into the Top 20 nationally, including No. 12 by On3 Sports, with a commitment from four-star point guard Curtis Givens III. The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder, who is originally from Memphis and held his announcement at a local barbeque restaurant, placed an LSU hat on his head Saturday night during a press conference.

Givens, the nation’s No. 33 overall prospect by On3 and the No. 5 point guard per 247 Sports, selected LSU over Memphis, Georgia Tech and Indiana. His primary recruiter for the Tigers is assistant Ronnie Hamilton.

“At the end of the day, I was selfish for myself,” Givens told The Daily Memphian. “I made the decision that was best for me.”

Givens joins 6-10 power forward Robert Miller of Houston, Texas – the nation’s No. 49 prospect – in LSU’s recruiting class.

“They just showed me the love from Day 1, and the coaching staff’s been consistent with me the whole recruiting process throughout my ups and downs and that really stuck out to me,” Givens said. “They told me I could come in and be that impact point guard.”

Givens spent two years at Memphis University School before transferring to national power Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. He averaged four points and 2.2 assists in his first season in 2022-23 on a star-studded team that finished the season 23-2 and ranked No. 1 nationally.

He showcased his ability this past summer with the Mokan Elite in the EYBL, averaging a team-high 11.8 points with 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24 games.

“I can add toughness to their program, I can add a lot of energy, a lot of character,” Givens said. “A lot of bonding. I can get everybody together.”