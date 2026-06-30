Wait, Angel Reese Wants No Extracurriculars Before Final Moments Elapse? Really? Now, That’s Rich | Glenn Guilbeau

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just when I thought Angel Reese was getting away from her drama queen id a little bit, and “Sasha Fierce” Angel returns with a vengeance.

Reese handled becoming the fastest WNBA player in history to 1,000 rebounds with professionalism and minimal, “look-at-me” drama just last week.

And then the Queen of Self-Absorption couldn’t box out herself.

With 1:20 remaining in her Atlanta Dream’s game at the Seattle Storm on Saturday in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Reese’s Dream team trailed 103-89. Both teams were basically going through the motions in this early season game when Reese’s former teammate at LSU – guard Flau’jae Johnson – attempted to shake with Reese while both were jogging to the other end of the court without the ball and within easy eye view of the other.

But Reese ignored her.

Flau'jae Johnson tried to give her former LSU teammate Angel Reese a handshake with more than a minute left in the game.



Friday's matchup was their first meeting as opponents in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/68ZosBObKl — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2026

Now, most opposing players in that situation would have done what Reese did. It was a sloppy thing for Johnson to do. Innocent, yes. She wasn’t rubbing in the sure victory at all. But still silly and unprofessional. Just wait for the game to end to exchange various pleasantries, already.

But considering Reese’s infamous flashing of her ring finger menacingly right in the face of a defeated Caitlin Clark with several seconds remaining of the 2023 NCAA women’s national championship game won by LSU, 102-85, over Iowa, who does Reese think she is?

LSU forward Angel Reeses infamous showboat to Caitlin Clark with seconds still to play in the Tigers national championship win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa in 2023 Tiger Rag file photo

At least Flau’jae didn’t mean anything by it in a meaningless game between a 4-15 last place Seattle team versus a 11-7 first place Atlanta team. Reese wanted to make a point with Clark, whom she was obviously jealous of as Clark had replaced Reese as that 2022-23 season rolled into the NCAA Tournament as the absolute singular star of women’s basketball.

Reese wasn’t content enough with the national championship that night or to celebrate with her teammates, which one sees every time a championship game ends. Watch the end of anyone, and players gravitate to their teammates – not the opponent.

Flaujae Johnson had more points and rebounds than Angel Reese at 6ft and Angel don’t wanna shake hands now lmaooo pic.twitter.com/jdYhpb8JHc — John (@iam_johnw) June 28, 2026

Perhaps Reese was upset that her team was going to lose. That would be understandable, if true. But Reese too often has had an Angel Agenda.

In Seattle’s 105-90 win, Johnson outplayed Reese with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 3 from three-point range, along with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals against four turnovers. Reese had nine rebounds and scored 17 points, but on only 4-of-10 shooting with four turnovers, zero assists, and two steals.

MEAN GIRLS REBOOT IN THE WNBA WITH ANGEL REESE VS. CAITLIN CLARK

Clark has outplayed Reese repeatedly in head-to-head matchups going back to their college days. That explains most of Reese’s junior high “Mean Girls” approach to Clark.

There is still plenty of time, Angel, to grow up.