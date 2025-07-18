Voice Of Tiger Stadium Dan Borne’ “Has Found His Home In The Western Sky” And Retires

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The sun has set on the public address announcing career of LSU fan favorite Dan Borne’.

Borne’, 79, has decided to retire, according to an LSU release on Friday, after 36 years as the Voice Of Tiger Stadium for LSU football home games.

“The sun has found its home in the western sky,” Borne’ would announce during Tiger Stadium games as sunsets began. “It is now Saturday night in Death Valley!”

And the crowd roared.

The SEC Media Days predictions are in …https://t.co/jkb5tvDbvc — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 18, 2025

Borne’ also liked to say in his openings before kickoffs, “Chance of rain … NEVER,” whether rain was in the forecasts or not, and often it rained.

“I would like to thank LSU and our fans for so many seasons of fond memories,” Borne’ said in LSU’s release. “It’s been a great honor, and I deeply appreciate it. It’s time to retire and return the microphone. I’ll be spending more time with our family and we’ll always bleed purple and gold!”

In 1985, Borne’ replaced a previous beloved PA legend – Sid Crocker, who was the Voice of Tiger Stadium from 1955 through 1984. Borne’ was also the voice of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for men’s basketball games the last 36 years.

While not in Tiger Stadium on Saturday nights, Borne was a spokesman for and former president of the Louisiana Chemical Association.

“Dan’s legacy and his booming voice in Tiger Stadium will never be forgotten,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Each Saturday night during the fall for 38 years, Dan’s voice was a big part of helping create the best atmosphere in college football. We are truly appreciative for Dan’s passion, his love of LSU football, and helping create countless memories through the years for fans of all ages in Tiger Stadium.”

Borne’ will be honored at one of LSU’s home games this season.

“A search for the next LSU football and men’s basketball PA announcer will begin immediately,” the LSU release stated.

LSU should strongly consider LSU baseball sports information director Bill Franques for the Tiger Stadium PA announcer position. Franques replaced Borne’ last season when Borne’ took a leave of absence because of an illness. Franques has been the Voice of Alex Box Stadium for decades.