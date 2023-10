The story behind a new Pistol Pete Maravich documentary called ‘We Were Fans’ by Drew Tewell and featuring John Musemeche, a Baton Rouge photographer and a former sportswriter with The Advocate who wrote the first-ever book on Maravich while he was still at LSU 50 years ago. Tewell and Musemeche join Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne to take a deep dive on the day ‘We Were Fans’ premieres at 7:30 PM (October 13, 2023) at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge.

