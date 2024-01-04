Veteran presence: LSU safety Major Burns plans to return for 2024 season

LSU’s leading tackler will be back in 2024.

Baton Rouge native Major Burns, a safety, announced on social media Thursday his intentions to be back next year.

“I’m looking forward to earning my degree and finishing what I started,” Burns said on his X account (formerly Twitter).

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Burns, who began his career at the University of Georgia out of Madison Prep Academy, will take advantage of the NCAA’s one-time COVID exemption with another year of eligibility.

Burns capped his season with a career-high 14 tackles in Monday’s 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Tigers, which twice rallied from 14-point deficits in the game, went 10-3 and are expected to contend for a final Top 10 ranking when the final AP Top 25 rankings are released after next Monday’s national championship game.

Burns had 93 tackles to lead a beleagured LSU defense, starting in all 13 of his team’s games. He added three tackles for loss for minus-14 yards, four passes broken up, fumble recovery and interception he returned to wrap up his team’s 49-39 road win over Missouri.

Before his performance in the bowl game, Burns’ season-high total for tackles was 12 in a 34-31 win over Arkansas on Sept. 23.

Burns, who twice battled injuries in 2022, started in five of nine games and wound up with 38 tackles, 3 ½ tackles for loss and three passes broken up.

For his career, Burns has started in 23 of 33 games and made 161 tackles with five TFLs, eight passes broken up, three QB hurries and two interceptions.