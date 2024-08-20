USC Names Starting Quarterback for Season-Opener vs. LSU

USC officially announced the starting quarterback for the season-opening game against LSU: redshirt junior Miller Moss.

Miller Moss Takes Charge

After three years as a backup to Caleb Williams, Moss will now lead the Trojans as their signal caller. He has patiently waited for this opportunity.

Impressive Bowl Game Performance

Moss has already shown his talent. In a memorable bowl game, he achieved:

372 yards passing

6 touchdowns

This performance sent a strong message to the coaching staff and fans. It also scared off other potential quarterback candidates, boosting Riley’s confidence in Moss.

Coaching Staff’s Initial Plans

The coaching staff initially considered looking for a quarterback through transfer portals. However, Moss’s impressive bowl game performance changed their minds.

Upcoming Challenge

Now, all eyes will be on Moss as he prepares to lead USC’s high-powered offense against LSU’s defense, which is led by first-year coordinator Blake Baker. Baker’s defense will face a tough challenge. If they can force Moss to make mistakes in his first start, they might have a chance to stop the Trojans.