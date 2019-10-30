Updating what’s going on with LSU baseball players in collegiate summer leagues

Here’s an update on LSU baseball players playing on college summer league teams:

Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)

Tre’ Morgan, 1B: Not on roster

Cade Beloso, OF/1B: In 7 games, he’s batting .240 (6 for 25), 1 double, 9 strikeouts

Sanford River Rats (Florida Collegiate League)

Dylan Crews, OF: On roster but hasn’t played a game yet

Gavin Dugas, OF: On inactive list

Josh Pearson, OF (incoming LSU signee): In 10 games, he’s third in the league in hitting at .333 (11 for 33), 11 runs, 11 RBIs, 2 doubles, 3 homers, 9 walks, 8 strikeouts, 7 stolen bases

Brennan Holt, SS (incoming LSU signee): In 13 games, he’s batting .200 (5 for 25), 6 runs, 3 RBIs, 5 walks, 9 strikeouts, 5 errors

Seminole County Snappers (Florida Collegiate League)

Collier Cranford, INF: On roster but hasn’t played a game yet

Winter Diamond Dawgs (Florida Collegiate League)

Cade Doughty, 3B: In 3 games, he’s batting .333 (3 of 9) with 3 RBIs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout

Brody Drost, OF: In 3 games, he’s batting. 111 (1 for 9), 1 RBI, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Keene Swamp Bats (New England Collegiate League)

Zach Arnold, INF: In 4 games, he’s batting .143 (2 for 14), 2 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)

Ty Floyd, RHP: 1 appearance (1 start), 0.00 ERA, 2 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 earned runs allowed, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks

Michael Fowler, RHP: 1 appearance (1 start), 32.40 ERA, 1.2 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 6 runs allowed (all earned), 2 strikeouts, 5 walks

Paul Gervase, RHP (incoming LSU signee): In 6 appearances (no starts), .338 ERA, 1 save, 8 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (all earned), 13 strikeouts, 4 walks

Bluefield Ridge Runners (Appalachian League)

Brayden Jobert, INF (incoming LSU signee): In 19 games, he’s batting .291 (23 of 79), 12 runs, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 9 RBIs, 12 strikeouts, 6 walks, 8 errors

Delray Beach Lightning (South Florida Collegiate League)

Brant Smith, INF (incoming LSU signee): In 20 games, he’s batting .340 (18 for 53), 9 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 10 RBIs, 1 stolen base, 15 strikeouts, 4 walks, 0 errors

Waterloo Bucks (Northwoods League)

Drew Bianco, INF/OF: Not on roster

Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods League)

Luke Leto, INF/RHP (incoming LSU signee): Not on roster

Battle Creek Bombers (Northwoods League)

Jack Merrifield, INF/RHP (Incoming LSU signee): On roster but hasn’t played a game yet

Charlottesville TomSox (Valley League)

Will Safford, INF: In 8 games, he’s batting .63 (1 for 16), 3 runs, 1 RBI, 3 stolen bases, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks, 1 error

Covington Lumberjacks (Valley League)

Javen Coleman, LHP: Not on roster

Garrett Edwards, RHP: Not on roster

Danville Dans (Prospect League)

Jacob Hasty, LHP: On roster but hasn’t played a game yet

Saugerties Stallions (Perfect Game League)

Josh Stevenson, OF/LHP (incoming LSU signee): In 15 games, he’s batting .280 (14 for 50), 10 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs, 2 stolen bases, 8 strikeouts, 8 walks, 1 error

Theo Millas, RHP: 2 appearances (1 start), 0.00 ERA, 5.1 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 2 strikeouts, two walks

Wenatchee Apple Sox (West Coast League)

Jake Wyeth, C: In 3 games, he’s batting .182 (2 for 11), 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 double, 5 strikeouts, no walks, 1 error

Alex Brady, LHP: 4 appearances (0 starts), 6.00 ERA, 6 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 4 runs allowed (all earned), 6 strikeouts, 2 walks