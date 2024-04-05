Union Parish Grand Jury rejects the charge of attempted second-degree murder against suspended LSU running back Trey Holly

A Union Parish Grand Jury rejected the charge of attempted second-degree murder against Trey Holly, an LSU football player who was suspended from the team following his arrest on three felony charges regarding a shooting in Union Parish. However, the jury did bring a charge of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality against Holly.

Attorney Mike Small said Holly (his client) will plead not guilty to the charge brought against him on April 5.

“We look forward to trial before a fair and impartial jury in Union Parish after which I am confident that a verdict of not guilty will be returned,” Holly said in a press release.