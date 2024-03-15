Unbeaten and No. 2 LSU Softball Hosting Ole Miss this weekend at Tiger Park

No. 2 LSU softball (23-0, 3-0 SEC) will take on Ole Miss (18-7, 1-2 SEC) in a three-game series this weekend.

LSU is coming off its biggest win of the season over No. 3 Texas on Tuesday. LSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings and eventually won 7-4. The Tigers are the last remaining undefeated team in college softball.

LSU needs three wins to top the program record for best start to a season. It started the 2015 season 25-0.

Ole Miss lost its first SEC series of the season to Mississippi State last weekend. It’s on a three-game win streak since dropping the first two games to Mississippi State. Ole Miss swept a two-game series against Nicholls State.

Ole miss is batting .307 this season with 19 home runs and 129 RBI. Jaden Pone leads the team with a .403 batting average this season. Lexie Brady leads the team with nine homers, 27 RBI and a 1.123 OPS.

LSU is batting .352 this season with 20 homers and 153 RBI.

Taylor Pleasants leads the Tigers with 30 RBI and four homers this season. Pleasants is batting .354 this season in 65 at bats. Ali Newland is second on the team with 25 RBI. She has a .388 batting average. As a team LSU is batting .352 this season.

LSU’s pitching staff has a 2.12 ERA this season and holds opponents to a .204 batting average. Sydney Berzon has a 2.21 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 63.1 innings pitched. Berzon pitched all seven innings in the win over Texas.

Raelin Chaffin has a 2.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42.0 innings pitched. Kelley Lynch has a 2.07 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 27.0 innings pitched.

The Ole Miss pitching staff has a 2.46 ERA and holds opposing batters to a .236 average. Makenna Kliethermes leads the team with 51.0 innings pitched. She has a 2.33 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 60 strikeouts.

Game one will be on Saturday at 6 p.m. from Tiger Park. It can be streamed on SEC Network+. Game two will be on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2. Game three will be on Monday at 6 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.