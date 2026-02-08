Two Tigers Joined All-Time LSU Performance List on Saturday To Round Out New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU track and field team closed the two-day UNM Collegiate Classic on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Highlight of the final day of action came from senior Matthew Sophia in the 60-meter hurdle final as he was able to find a new gear.

Sophia clocked a personal-best time of 7.63 seconds (7.65, converted for altitude) to earn the win in the final. The time of 7.65a improves his No. 6 spot in the LSU all-time performance list. His previous best was 7.67 from the Tyson Invitational in 2024. Fellow senior Jahiem Stern finished fourth overall in the final with a time of 7.71 (7.73a).

The best 400-meter performance of the day came from Amal Glasgow in the men’s 400 meter heats. Glasgow clocked a time of 45.90 seconds (46.01a), which adds his new to the all-time LSU PL at No. 9. The time of 45.90 also shatters the Vincentian national record that he ran last week of 46.70 seconds at the Razorback Invitational. Glasgow finished sixth overall in the 400m in a field of 54 runners.

Junior Jaiden Reid continues to chip at his 60-meter time, clocking a new season best of 6.56 (6.58a) in the semifinals. The Caymanian finished the day taking second in the 60m final with a time of 6.58 (6.60a), while Joshua Caleb finished fourth overall in the final with 6.66 (6.68a).

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Other Notables

Grant Buckmiller ran a 400m PR of 46.18a.

Skyler Franklin ran a 400m PR of 53.25a.