Two Tigers In Top 25 After Two Round Of Play In Mobile Bay Intercollegiate

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU freshman Hudson Lawson is tied for 15th at even par (142) through two rounds of the Mobile Intercollegiate, an individual event held at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama.

In Monday’s second round, Lawson shot a 2-over 73, recording birdies on holes 4, 15 and 18. He opened the tournament with a 2-under 69 on Sunday, highlighted by five birdies.

Senior Matthew Dodd-Berry is also inside the top 25, sitting tied for 24th at 1-over par through two rounds. He followed an even-par opening round with a 1-over 72 on Monday, carding four birdies.

Senior Luke Haskew rounds out LSU’s competitors. The Baton Rouge native is tied for 46th at 5-over par after posting a 4-over 75 in the second round.

Final-round play is set to begin Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The Tigers

T15 – Hudson Lawson, E (69, 73)

T24 – Matthew Dodd-Berry, +1 (71, 72)

T46 – Luke Haskew, +5 (72, 75)

Leaderboard

1 – Hugo Thyr, South Alabama, -11 (65, 66)

2 – Tom Watson, New Orleans, -10 (65, 67)

3 – Aryan Vuradi, Delaware, -8 (66, 68)