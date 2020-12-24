Two Tigers enter NCAA transfer portal

The potential for a loaded backfield at LSU in 2021 got a little lighter this week when sophomore Chris Curry announced that he entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The Tigers learned sophomore defensive tackle Nelson Jenkins III also entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. The 6-4, 300-pound Jenkins had one tackle in 2018, redshirted in 2019 and was switched from defensive end to defensive tackle this season where he didn’t record any statistics.

Curry, who had some solid performances, wound up with 91 career carries for 336 yards and no touchdowns.

“After heavy deliberation and with the full support of my family, I have decided my time at LSU has come to a close,” Curry said on his Twitter account. “I’m unaware of where my next home will be, but I will be using my remaining eligibility at another university.

“I will forever cherish the journey I have taken with my teammates and LSU coaching staff. I have made relationships and memories here that will last a lifetime. I have not taken being a Tiger for granted. I am forever grateful to be a part of the history made in the 2019 season and every moment before and after.

“However, you only grow by coming to the end of one thing and beginning something new.”

The most indelible memory during the career of Curry, a native of Lehigh Acres, Fla., came during LSU’s run to a 15-0 record and national championship.

With leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire sidelined with an injury in the Tigers’ College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, Curry made his first career start a memorable one with a team-high 89 yards on 16 carries in his team’s 63-28 blowout victory.

LSU featured a backfield with plenty of depth this season where Curry battled fellow sophomores Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. for playing time.

Curry started in a total of three games during the season, including the opener against Mississippi State, but eventually saw his playing time diminish while Davis-Price and Emery emerged to become LSU’s leading rushers with 446 and 378 yards, respectively.

Because of injuries to the aforementioned players during the Florida game two weeks ago, Curry came off the bench to run a career-high 17 times for 64 yards in his team’s 37-34 upset win over the sixth-ranked Gators.

With the anticipated return of Davis-Price and Emery, coupled with freshmen Josh Williams and Tre Bradford, LSU also signed the nation’s Nos. 5 and 7-rated high school running backs in Armoni Goodwin of Trussville, Ala. and Corey Kiner of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bradford was arrested after a Tuesday night incident following an alleged theft at Walmart, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. He was processed and booked at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, then released on a misdemeanor summons.