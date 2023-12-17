Two more through the door: Sage Ryan, Fitzgerald West leaving LSU for NCAA transfer portal

All of LSU’s losses to the NCAA transfer portal had been primarily by reserves or players that had seen limited playing time.

That was until starting cornerback/safety Sage Ryan opted to enter the portal, bringing the total number of scholarship players from the 2023 team to nine seeking transfers.

He joined fellow Lafayette Christian Academy teammate, defensive tackle Fitzgerald West, who also entered his name into the transfer portal.

Two players who had earlier announced they were entering the transfer portal, cornerback Laterrance Welch and tight end Jackson McGohan, said they were transferring to Arizona State and Wisconsin, respectively.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Ryan, a redshirt sophomore, was a five-star prospect and nation’s No. 30 overall player when he picked LSU over Alabama out of Lafayette Christian.

Ryan, a natural safety, found himself having to transition to cornerback in ’23 because of injuries and violation of team rules to other players. He started in nine of 12 games, making 35 tackles with 4 ½ tackles for loss and broke up three passes.

The nephew of former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk and cousin of former LSU running back Kevin Faulk, Ryan made one start in 13 games in ’22. He had 23 tackles and forced two fumbles from his nickel/safety positions.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound West, a former three-star prospect and state’s sixth-rated defensive lineman per 247 Sports, played in a total of seven games at both offensive and defensive line at LSU. He saw action in five games as a freshman, including a season-high 34 snaps on the offensive line in ’22, and had two tackles in two games against Grambling and Army this season.