Two LSU women’s golfers advanced in the R&A Women’s Amateur Championship

June 26, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services More Sports, Women's Golf 0
Carla Tejedo advanced to the round of 64 along with her LSU teammate Aine Donegan. (Photo by Britt Runion). PHOTO by LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfers Carla Tejedo and Aine Donegan advance through two rounds of stroke play qualifying to the match play round of 64 in the R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Portmarnock, Ireland on Tuesday.

Tejedo finished the 36 holes at 3-over par 147 after rounds of 75-72. The native of Spain recently completed her eligibility at LSU. She is solo seventh after a four-birdie round on Tuesday.

Donegan, who will enter her senior season at LSU this fall, easily made the match play with a 10-over score of 154, shooting rounds of 76 and 78. Donegan is in a group tied for 40th.

The cut for match play was 13 over par

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


+ forty eight = fifty