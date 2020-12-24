Two LSU pitchers named 2021 pre-season All-America

LSU pitchers Jaden Hill has been named first-team preseason All-America and Devin Fontenot is on the second team, both by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Hill, a junior right-hander from Ashdown, Ark., allowed just one hit in 11.2 innings in the shortened 2020 season while recording 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted only .028 (1-for-36) against Hill during the year.

He made his first appearance in a game in nearly a year when he worked two relief innings versus Indiana on February 15. Hill, who was sidelined in 2019 by an elbow injury, was dominant in the outing, firing two shutout frames with no hits, one walk and three strikeouts. His fastball was consistently clocked in the upper 90s, peaking at 98 mph.

Hill earned his first LSU career save in a February 28 win over Texas with a dominating three-inning performance. He fired three scoreless frames, allowing no hits with one walk and six strikeouts, preserving the Tigers’ 4-3 victory.

Fontenot, a senior right-hander from The Woodlands, Texas, was 1-0 in 2020 with a 0.90 ERA, four walks, 17 strikeouts and four saves in 10 innings, and he ranked No. 3 in the SEC in saves.

He recorded a win and two saves in his final three appearances of the 2020 season, working five scoreless and hitless innings in that three-game stretch with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

Fontenot pitched four scoreless innings over two relief appearances during the final week of the season, earning a save versus Southeastern Louisiana and a win over UMass Lowell. He allowed no hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in the two appearances.

Fontenot will enter the 2021 season with a 9-5 record and 11 saves in 64 career appearances (five starts) for the Tigers. He has registered 115 strikeouts in 100.1 career innings at LSU.