True to his word, four-star DE Saivion Jones signs with LSU

Saivion Jones stayed true to his LSU commitment.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Jones, a four-star weakside defensive end from St. James High who told LSU coach Ed Orgeron he would sign with the Tigers in February’s late signing period, made good on his word Wednesday during a ceremony at his schooi.

He stuck with LSU over other finalists Florida, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Florida State and Baylor.

Jones is the No. 161 overall prospect in the country and the No. 10 weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports. He also the No. 6 overall prospect in the state in the Class of 2021.

As a senior last season, he was the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Defensive MVP and was named the District 9-3A co-Defensive MVP

He had 75 total tackles (57 solo, 18 assists), 20 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, six batted balls, two blocked kicks, three forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, one interception and one defensive touchdown.