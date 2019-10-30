Trip to NCAA regionals comes to an abrupt end for LSU men’s tennis in loss to No. 21 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – The first trip to the NCAA’s regionals in five years for No. 40 LSU men’s tennis team didn’t last long when the Tigers bowed out Saturday to No. 21 Stanford, 4-0, at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

The Tigers (12-13) dropped both of their top two doubles matches with the top-seeded tandem of Rafael Wagner and Ronald Hohmann dropping a 6-2 decision to Stanford’s Axel Geller and Tomas Kopczynski.

LSU’s No. 2 doubles team – Joey Thomas and Joao Graca – were ousted 6-1 by Stanford’s Triston Boyer and Timothy Sah.

Stanford also claimed three singles matches on the Nos. 2, 4 and 6 courts and advanced to the Round of 32 for the sixth consecutive year.

Wagner dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Arthur Fery at No. 2, Boris Kozlov lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 to Alexandre Rotsaent and Ben Koch fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 to Neel Rajesh.

LSU’s Ronald Hohmann and Benjamin Ambrosio had each won their opening sets at Nos. 1 and 5 singles, respectively, but weren’t able to finish their individual matches when Stanford clinched the overall match.