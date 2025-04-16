Transfer Portal? What Transfer Portal? LSU Coach Brian Kelly Basically On Spring Break On That

The spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal opened today, Wednesday, April 16, and runs through April 25.

And LSU football coach Brian Kelly basically said, so what? He already signed 16 portal players in the winter window last December and January, and that class is currently ranked No. 2 by 247Sports.com and No. 3 by On3.com.

“I like our roster right now,” Kelly said Tuesday at a press conference on spring football practice, which ends Thursday. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side – either leaving our program or adding.”

Of course, current LSU players – including the new 16 – could have been considering entering the portal for weeks and talking to prospective teams or agents of teams for weeks without informing Kelly or anyone else at LSU. They can also enter the portal now without telling Kelly or anyone else.

“Not all of that is in my control, obviously,” Kelly said.

But the other end of the portal is.

“I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve got to have this, or we’ve got to have that,'” he said. “We feel good about our roster. If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides. Maybe that’s fools’ gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it.”

LSU COMPLETE TRANSFER PORTAL ROSTER – 16 (With 247Sports.com Player Rankings)

-No. 7 Overall and No. 2 DE Patrick Payton, Florida State.

-No. 9 Overall and No. 3 WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma.

-No. 16 Overall and No. 2 INTERIOR-OL Josh Thompson, Northwestern.

-No. 36 Overall and No. 10 WR-RET Barion Brown, Kentucky.

-No. 38 Overall and No. 4 INTERIOR-OL Braelin Moore, Virginia Tech.

-No. 88 Overall and No. 14 DE Jake Pyburn, Florida.

-No. 103 Overall and No. 14 CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech.

-No. 112 Overall and No. 15 CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Florida.

-No. 141 Overall and No. 3 S Tamarcus Cooley, North Carolina State

-No. 146 Overall and No. 17 DE Jimari Butler, Nebraska.

-No. 186 Overall and No. 16 QB Michael Van Buren, Mississippi State.

-No. 211 Overall and No. 11 TE Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma.

-No. 498 Overall and No. 50 DT Sydir Mitchell, Texas.

-No. 665 Overall and No. 34 TE Donovan Green, Texas A&M

-No. 1,152 Overall and No. 201 WR Destyn Hill, Florida State.

-Unranked P Grant Chadwick, Middle Tennessee State.

Unless he loses a player or players to the portal, Kelly sees himself adding a player only if he is off the charts.

“If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate any time that we can help our football team,” he said. “But it’s not like it was in January.”