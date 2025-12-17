Transfer Portal Season on the Prowl: Can Lane Kiffin Retain the Title of Portal King?

Tiger Rag Radio host Glenn Guilbeau, Todd Horne and producer Andre Champagne speak on all things LSU, including the upcoming college football transfer portal as well as LSU men and women’s basketball teams. Tiger Rag Radio speaks with ESPN’s Mark Schlabach about the Lane Kiffin hire as well the upcoming college football playoffs and the trending topic of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ possibly reuniting with his old coach in Baton Rouge. To round off hour one, the crew speaks with Cory Diaz of the USA Today Network to speak on the LSU women’s basketball team as well as the fallout between LSU and athletic director Scott Woodward. To open up hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon about the Tigers’ biggest win of the season so far against SMU over the weekend. To round out hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Glen West of Geaux247 to talk LSU men’s basketball. West also previews who Kiffin and LSU may go after in the portal. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….