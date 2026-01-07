Transfer Portal Season in Full Effect for Lane Kiffin and LSU Football

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Glenn Guilbeau discuss the struggles of both the LSU men’s and women’s basketball teams as they start 0-2 in SEC play. In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate to find out what’s going wrong for head coach Kim Mulkey and her team. Rounding out hour one is Blake Lovell of Southeastern 16, who covers SEC men’s basketball. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic about Arizona State redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and how Leavitt could end up in Baton Rouge. Tiger Rag Radio ends the show with Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports to cover the Ole Miss and LSU coaching drama that has occurred in the last few weeks. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….
Related Articles
Looking the part: No. 14 LSU exerts its will over Mississippi State, resembles team capable of handling lofty goals
Three weeks into the season this was the LSU team purple and gold faithful were waiting for. The Tigers, a consensus fifth-ranked team, garnered glittering reviews as a team capable of obtaining lofty goals, ranging […]
John Williams: An LSU Basketball Legend Needs Your Help
John Williams was a highly sought-after prospect by nearly every college in the country. Ultimately, he chose to attend LSU under the guidance of head coach Dale Brown. College Career at LSU For two years, […]
Flau’Jae’s Homecoming Game in Georgia A Success
STATESBORO, Ga. — Flau’jae Johnson scored 19 points in her home-state return and No. 5 LSU rolled to a 118-70 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon at the Hill Convocation Center. The Tigers improved […]
Be the first to comment