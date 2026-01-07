Transfer Portal Season in Full Effect for Lane Kiffin and LSU Football

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Glenn Guilbeau discuss the struggles of both the LSU men’s and women’s basketball teams as they start 0-2 in SEC play. In hour one, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Reed Darcey of The Advocate to find out what’s going wrong for head coach Kim Mulkey and her team. Rounding out hour one is Blake Lovell of Southeastern 16, who covers SEC men’s basketball. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic about Arizona State redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt and how Leavitt could end up in Baton Rouge. Tiger Rag Radio ends the show with Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports to cover the Ole Miss and LSU coaching drama that has occurred in the last few weeks. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….