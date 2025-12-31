Transfer Portal Preview: Lane Kiffin’s First LSU Offseason Test

Tiger Rag Radio hosts Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo and Glenn Guilbeau, as well as producer Ander Champagne preview the LSU football portal. In hour one, Tiger Rag speaks about new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and what his last few weeks have been like. The crew also gives their predictions for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. In hour two, Tiger Rag Radio speaks with Yahoo Sports Senior College Football Writer Nick Bromberg about the transfer portal and how this season’s portal window is different than years prior. Tiger Rag also speaks with the voice of the LSU Lady Tigers, Patrick Wright, who previews the Tigers’ first SEC matchup against No. 11 Kentucky. Tiger Rag ends its show with a special guest as the crew speaks with LSU Athletics Associate Athletic Director/Communications Director (football), Michael Bonnette, about his brief time with new LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell….